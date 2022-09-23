scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Saoirse Ronan to star in Steve McQueen’s World War II feature Blitz

The shoot for the Blitz movie is scheduled to begin later this year.

Saoirse RonanSaoirse Ronan in a scene from Ammonite film. (Photo: ammonite_movie/Instagram)

Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan has been roped in to play the central character in filmmaker Steve McQueen‘s period movie Blitz. The Apple TV+ project focuses on a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital at the time of World War II.

According to entertainment website Variety, McQueen is writing, directing and producing the film. The shoot is scheduled to begin later this year.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

McQueen’s banner Lammas Park is producing Blitz alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency.

McQueen and New Regency have previously collaborated on Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave and Widows.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:42:15 pm
Next Story

Shanaya Kapoor: Working hard in Bedhadak to prove that I deserve it

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement