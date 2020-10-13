scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bihar polls

Sandra Bullock to star in The Lost City of D, Ryan Reynolds being eyed as male lead

The Lost City of D film may see Sandra Bullock reunite with Ryan Reynolds after the 2011 hit comedy The Proposal.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | October 13, 2020 2:44:17 pm
sandra bullock, ryan reynoldsRyan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock starred together in 2011 hit comedy The Proposal. (Photo: Reuters, Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock will star in The Lost City of D, a romantic action-adventure set up at Paramount Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film may see Bullock reunite with Ryan Reynolds after the 2011 hit comedy The Proposal. The deal with Reynolds is yet to be sealed.

The Lost City of D is billed as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and romance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The plot revolves around a romance author (Bullock), who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real. She and the actor who portrays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for directing the 2015 indie project Band of Robbers, will helm the project.

Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Gordon is producing via his banner Exhibit A with Bullock, who is producing via her banner, Fortis Films, and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12
KBC 12: Can you answer 13 questions faced by Komal Tukadiya?

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement