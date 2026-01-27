Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Sandra Bullock co-star and The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron on life support
41 year old actor Quinton Aaron had been hospitalised for four days prior to being put on life support.
Actor Quinton Aaron, who played real-life NFL player Michael Oher in the John Lee Hancock-directed The Blind Side, has been put on life support. The 41-year-old was rushed to the hospital this past week after he collapsed in his home. His wife Margarita Aaron has been sharing constant updates on the Go Fund Me page set up to help him cover the costs of the medical procedure.
The page brought in 402 donations and has raised more than $37,000 (Rs 33 lakh) at this point. Margarita, who is a registered nurse herself, wrote on the page, “Quinton is currently hospitalised and on life support due to a severe blood infection.” Quinton’s GoFundMe page further stated, “This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — including mounting medical-related expenses, ongoing living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”
ALSO READ: Kanye West ‘regrets’ anti-semite statements; says unrecognisable because of bipolar disorder: ‘I love Jewish people’
The last update concerning Quinton Aaron’s health was shared on Monday, and it read, “Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot! He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers.”
When asked about her husband Quinton Aaron’s condition, Margarita Aaron told TMZ that Quinton collapsed while walking up the stairs in his home. She said that he had been complaining of pain in his neck and back for a few days prior to the incident. The actor apparently kept slipping in and out of consciousness, and that is why the doctors suggested life support.
Quinton Aaron shot to fame after he played Michael Oher in The Blind Side. The film’s cast also included Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Jae Head, Lily Collins, Ray McKinnon, and Kim Dickens. It followed the real-life story of Oher, who was adopted by a white family, the Tuohys. Bullock received the Oscar for Best Actress, and the film was nominated for Best Picture as well.
