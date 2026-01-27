Sandra Bullock co-star and The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron on life support

Actor Quinton Aaron, who played real-life NFL player Michael Oher in the John Lee Hancock-directed The Blind Side, has been put on life support. The 41-year-old was rushed to the hospital this past week after he collapsed in his home. His wife Margarita Aaron has been sharing constant updates on the Go Fund Me page set up to help him cover the costs of the medical procedure.

The page brought in 402 donations and has raised more than $37,000 (Rs 33 lakh) at this point. Margarita, who is a registered nurse herself, wrote on the page, “Quinton is currently hospitalised and on life support due to a severe blood infection.” Quinton’s GoFundMe page further stated, “This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — including mounting medical-related expenses, ongoing living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”