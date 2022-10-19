scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Samuel L Jackson returns as Nick Fury, is told he’s being replaced in MCU: ‘You think you can do as good of a job?’

Samuel L Jackson has been playing Nick Fury since the first Iron Man film in 2008, and was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home in a post-credit scene.

samuel l jacksonSamuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. (Photo: Marvel)

Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury is being replaced as the director of Marvel‘s S.H.I.E.L.D by, well, his and other MCU fans. On Tuesday night, the actor shared a commercial of the card game Marvel Snap which will see him reprising his role of Nick Fury. The game will be available on IOS, Android and Steam.

Samuel Jackson captioned the tweet, “Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We’ll see about that.”

In the ad, we see a man and a woman, presumably his seniors at the S.H.I.E.L.D speaking about replacing him and apologising to him for doing so. Later, the man says it will all make sense to Jackson when he himself sees the next director, the camera then cuts to a fan geeking over Sam’s character as they display their phone’s wallpaper, which happens to be a photo of Fury himself. The ad cuts as Samuel begins to curse in his trademark fashion, cutting him comically short.

The video has been viewed over half a million times under 24 hours, since it was first posted by the actor on Twitter last night. Fans have rushed to offer comments, with one of them writing, “There is only one Director.” Another fan said, “I will boycott the movies if they replace you.” Another correctly assumed that some personality traits of Nick Fury has actually been based on the actor himself, especially the cursing bit.

