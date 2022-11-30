Samuel L Jackson doesn’t agree with Quentin Tarantino’s idea of movie stars, says ‘Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther, he’s a movie star’

Samuel L Jackson has had a long working relationship with Quentin Tarantino but the filmmaker’s recent comments on Marvel actors not being movie stars has found opposition from the Pulp Fiction star. Jackson has been playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade.

In his recent appearance on The View, Jackson remembered late actor Chadwick Boseman, known for playing Black Panther, and said that “he’s a movie star.” He said, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?”

The actor added, “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Earlier, in a chat with Variety, Quentin Tarantino had spoken about the ‘Marvelization of Hollywood’ and said that Captain America was the star, not actor Chris Evans who plays the character on screen.

Tarantino said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters.” He added, “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

In an earlier conversation with Los Angeles Times, Samuel L Jackson had said that he would rather play Nick Fury than play Oscar-bait roles. “I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”