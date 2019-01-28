Samuel L Jackson on Captain Marvel’s Nick Fury: He has this weird sense of humour

Actor Samuel L Jackson has revealed that the audiences will witness the light side of his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Nick Fury in the upcoming superhero feature Captain Marvel.

Advertising

The character has been digitally de-aged for the Brie Larson-fronted film and the 70-year-old veteran said it took him a while to get used to this version of Fury who is without his iconic eye-patch and “listens to the people above him”.

“Part of the challenge for this particular film is I have two eyes and hair. Since the film takes place over 20 years ago, I had to forget who Nick Fury is at this present-day juncture in the MCU, because he hadn’t formed his opinions yet. He’s essentially a bureaucrat in one of those government alphabet things,” Jackson said in a statement.

“He’s still a badass, but he kind of takes orders and listens to the people above him. He still has a light side that we don’t see a lot of in those other movies. So in Captain Marvel, he has this weird, ordinary person sense of humour,” he added.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers’ (Larson) journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg and Ben Mendolsohn.

Advertising

Captain Marvel is set to release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.