Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury will look 25 years younger in Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel’s release is still months away, but the film is already high on hype despite promotional material for it being scarce. The primary reason is that this will add Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is expected to lead to a larger story arc in Avengers 4.

It would also add characters like Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser, Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson and, most of all, Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury. We will see a young Nick Fury, played by Jackson himself with the help of advanced digitally de-aging technology.

Speaking to Slashfilm, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, “Well, I think having the option is pretty amazing. And I think having the technology and even without spoiling anything, Sam Jackson is shooting a movie for us right now that takes, where he’s entirely 25 years younger the whole movie [Captain Marvel]. So that’ll certainly be the one”.

When asked about Coulson, he said, “And Coulson. So that’ll be the first one where it’s a character for the whole movie, as opposed to a glimpse at a certain period of time. It’s the whole movie. So it’s possible, assuming that works. It’s possible. It’s very good when you are starting by the way with somebody like Michelle Pfeiffer or Michael Douglas or for that matter Sam Jackson or Clark Gregg. All four of them…”

De-aging has been used before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr was shown as an angsty teenager in Captain America: Civil War. Kurt Russell was shown as a young man in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. As Michael Douglas recently said, there are opportunities to use older actors, de-age them and make prequels if the technology is so far advanced that one cannot tell the difference between the de-aged version of the actor and his or her real younger self.

