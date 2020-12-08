Samuel L Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani and others to feature in Death to 2020

Samuel L Jackson-starrer Death to 2020 will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Samuel L Jackson/Instagram)

Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani are some of the high-profile names set to feature in Netflix’s upcoming comedy special Death To 2020.

The comedy special has been created by Black Mirror co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, reported Deadline.

It will also star Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery and Black Mirror alum Cristin Millioti.

“2020: A year so (insert adjective of choice here), even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was and perhaps still is?” the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Developed in the style of a documentary, the special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 will be produced by Alison Marlow with Brooker and Jones also serving as executive producers.

