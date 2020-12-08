scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Top news

Samuel L Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani and others to feature in Death to 2020

Developed in the style of a documentary, Death to 2020 weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | December 8, 2020 12:29:44 pm
Samuel L JacksonSamuel L Jackson-starrer Death to 2020 will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Samuel L Jackson/Instagram)

Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani are some of the high-profile names set to feature in Netflix’s upcoming comedy special Death To 2020.

The comedy special has been created by Black Mirror co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, reported Deadline.

It will also star Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery and Black Mirror alum Cristin Millioti.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“2020: A year so (insert adjective of choice here), even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was and perhaps still is?” the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Developed in the style of a documentary, the special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 will be produced by Alison Marlow with Brooker and Jones also serving as executive producers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

13 celebrity pictures you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement