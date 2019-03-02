Samuel L Jackson denies Nick Fury is in Avengers Endgame

Samuel L Jackson, who will play young Nick Fury in upcoming Captain Marvel, says his character will not be in Avengers: Endgame. The last we saw of him in Avengers: Infinity War, Fury disintegrated in a puff of ash as a result of Thanos’ finger-snap. But before vanishing, he managed to send a signal to who was revealed to be Captain Marvel through a pager-like device.

The said snap, that Marvel has officially named Decimation, is expected to be reversed in Avengers: Endgame with all the vanished characters coming back to life again. But Jackson insists his character is not a part of the film’s cast.

While speaking with metro.co.uk, Jackson said, “What’s the name of that? End Game? No (I’m not in it.) No, why would I be? I don’t have any superpowers, I can’t fight battles. No, I’m not in it.”

It is likely Jackson is dissembling, since having superpowers is not a prerequisite for being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and indeed the Avengers. Characters like Black Widow and Hawkeye are called superheroes but do not have any special suits or superpowers.

Also, Nick Fury was the one who put forward the ‘Avengers Initiative’ and brought the superheroes together to save the world from threats from the outer space. Considering his readiness after the snap, it appeared as though he knew at least something about what was going to happen and was ready with that device to call Captain Marvel’s assistance.

There are many questions surrounding his character and not all of them will be answered in Captain Marvel. It is almost certain that he will be a part of Endgame.

In Captain Marvel, in which he plays the younger version of his character through digital de-aging technology, we will learn more about his past and how he climbed the ladder in the S.H.I.E.L.D to become its boss.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8, while Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26.