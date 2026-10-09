Samuel L Jackson confirms Nick Fury will skip Avengers: Doomsday, to return in Secret Wars

Samuel L Jackson has confirmed that his iconic character Nick Fury will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday but will return in the film that follows it, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The actor made the disclosure while speaking to The Direct on the red carpet for his upcoming film, The Beast. When asked about his return as Nick Fury, he said,. “Next movie. The movie after this one,” he said.

When pressed for details about what Nick Fury’s role in Secret Wars might involve, Samuel L Jackson admitted that Marvel Studios has told him almost nothing. “I have no idea. They haven’t told me anything, other than, ‘You’re not gonna be in this movie. You’ll be in the next,'” he said.