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Samuel L Jackson confirms Nick Fury will skip Avengers: Doomsday, to return in Secret Wars
Actor Samuel L Jackson has confirmed that his Nick Fury will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 but will return in Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for December 2027. Jackson said Marvel has given him no details about the role
Samuel L Jackson has confirmed that his iconic character Nick Fury will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday but will return in the film that follows it, Avengers: Secret Wars.
The actor made the disclosure while speaking to The Direct on the red carpet for his upcoming film, The Beast. When asked about his return as Nick Fury, he said,. “Next movie. The movie after this one,” he said.
When pressed for details about what Nick Fury’s role in Secret Wars might involve, Samuel L Jackson admitted that Marvel Studios has told him almost nothing. “I have no idea. They haven’t told me anything, other than, ‘You’re not gonna be in this movie. You’ll be in the next,'” he said.
Samuel L Jackson did not name Avengers: Secret Wars directly during the exchange. But the reference is unmistakable given Marvel’s publicly announced release calendar. Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027. His comment that Nick Fury will appear in “the movie after this one” can only mean Secret Wars.
Why Nick Fury’s absence from Doomsday matters
Nick Fury has been the connective tissue of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. Samuel L Jackson first appeared as the character in the post-credits scene of Iron Man (2008), approaching Tony Stark about something called “the Avengers Initiative.” That 30-second scene, which audiences saw after sitting through the credits of a film they had already enjoyed, effectively invented the modern post-credits tease and laid the foundation for a franchise that would generate over $30 billion in global box office revenue over the next 18 years.
Since that first appearance, Nick Fury has been one of the most frequently recurring characters across the MCU. Samuel L Jackson has played the role in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). He headlined the Disney+ series Secret Invasion (2023) and most recently appeared in The Marvels (2023).
Also Read: Kevin Feige explains why Nick Fury did not call Captain Marvel before Avengers Infinity War
For a character with that level of presence across the franchise to be absent from a film as significant as Doomsday is notable. The Doomsday ensemble already includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh and Pedro Pascal from the existing MCU roster, alongside actors from the Fox X-Men franchise including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Channing Tatum. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as the villain Victor von Doom. The Fantastic Four cast is also involved.
Avengers: Secret Wars is the second of the two-film Avengers event being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Infinity War and Endgame. It is scheduled for December 17, 2027. Beyond the title, the directors and the release date, Marvel Studios has revealed virtually no plot details, casting information or footage.
Samuel L Jackson’s confirmation that he will appear is one of the first concrete pieces of casting news for Secret Wars.
Also Read: Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo: Secret Wars can bring me back to MCU
In the comics, Secret Wars is one of Marvel’s most significant crossover events, involving the collision of multiple universes and the creation of a patchwork planet called Battleworld. Whether the film adaptation follows this storyline or takes a different approach is unknown. The incursion storyline that has been established through the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release and the upcoming VisionQuest series suggests that the multiverse collapse will be central to both Doomsday and Secret Wars, but the specific role Nick Fury plays in that conflict remains entirely under wraps.
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