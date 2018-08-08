Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders to appear in Spider-Man Far From Home

Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders last appeared in the post-credits scene of Avenger: Infinity War. Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders last appeared in the post-credits scene of Avenger: Infinity War.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are all set to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe’s characters in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Vulture, Jackson will return as Nick Fury in the sequel to 2017 blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming. Smulders will also reprise her role of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

Both the character were last seen in the post-credits scene of the summer tentpole Avengers: Infinity War. Jackson’s casting means that Nick Fury is confirmed to appear in at least two Marvel movies next year.

Apart from Far From Home, the actor will also appear opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, which release on March 8, 2019. Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel, the title of which was revealed by him in a social media gaffe.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles. The film is also the Marvel debut of Jake Gyllenhaal, who is all set to play the antagonist, Mysterio in the film.

Tom Holland earlier posted a video revealing the title of the film and said, “I wanted to apologize because there is no real revelation coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2. I don’t know much about it, I’m a little confused because I died. So I don’t really how all this comes into play but what I do know is that I’ve got the script. I’m super excited to read it and it’s gonna be great. So yeah, Spider-Man 2, let’s do this.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App