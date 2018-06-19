Samuel L Jackson claims to have guessed Avengers 4 ending

Samuel L Jackson says he knows the Avengers 4 ending. Samuel L Jackson says he knows the Avengers 4 ending.

Samuel L Jackson, who is busy promoting Incredibles 2, believes Marvel does not need to tell him how the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will end as he has figured it all out. The 69-year-old actor, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury in the MCU films, said he cannot guess which all superheroes have actually died in the recently-released film.

“Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means,” Jackson told Vulture.

In the post credit scene, Fury is shown disintegrating into dust after Thanos snaps his fingers wearing The Infinity Gauntlet, only before he sends a page via an intergalactic beeper to who appears to be like Captain Marvel. In the Marvel Universe, Captain Marvel is a former pilot who gains superpowers and becomes stronger than any other superhero in the universe. Before Avengers 4 comes out next summer, Oscar winner Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson will be seen in the standalone movie Captain Marvel due March 8. The film lets Jackson play a younger version of Fury and gives Marvel its first movie with a female lead.

Jackson said he was filming for the Brie Larson-fronted movie in Atlanta when he was asked to film the tag. “I had no idea, it came out of the blue,” he added. The actor said he did not even realise how Fury would perish until he saw the finished film.

