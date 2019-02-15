Don’t know how Nick Fury loses his eye in Captain Marvel: Samuel L Jackson

It’s been over one decade and 20 films since Marvel superheros hit the big screen, but fans are yet to find out how Nick Fury came to wear the iconic eyepatch. Samuel L Jackson says he has no idea if his character loses his left eye in the upcoming Captain Marvel.

Advertising

The 70-year-old actor says he doesn’t know if the Brie Larson-fronted film shows how the S.H.I.E.L.D. director got his famous scar.

“I have only seen the trailer. I haven’t seen the film. I don’t know how he loses the eye,” Jackson told PTI in a group interview here.

The actor reprises his role as the inimitable Fury but will be seen 30 years younger to suit the timeline of the film.

Advertising

Asked what makes Fury such a rage among Marvel fanatics, he says it would be hard to believe but the beloved character is “a lot more personable”.

“Amazingly enough, he’s a lot more personable that you would believe. He has this knack for convincing people to join and see his point of view, becoming a part of what he is. He’s pretty amazing at pulling people in and creating trust,” he said.

Jackson says he missed being part of last year’s Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. The actor, however, appeared in a crucial post-credits scene linked to Captain Marvel.

“I missed me in Infinity War. And in Civil War. Even I wondered where I was. ‘Where am I?’. I was like ‘Where am I when my kids are fighting?'” Jackson says.

The actor, who shares a natural chemistry with co-star Larson both on and off screen, fondly calls Captain Marvel his “first alien”.

Jackson says appearing as young Fury was a regular day at work.

“I just had my negotiator face on. I had dots on my face. It was more up to them that I did not have dots on my face. I’d often forget that I had dots on my face.

“But think about it, it was just like going to work, do stuff. Nick wasn’t as worldly and smart and cynical that he is as an older person. This is a brand new Nick Fury meeting his first extraterrestrial.”

The Oscar-nominated actor says an artiste needs to be “unique” in a specific kind of way to be able to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He has been part of the MCU since the first film in the franchise Iron Man released in 2008.

“You also need to be very honest about the other characters that you’re around in terms of who you are and what you can pull off, what you may or may not need from them, what you bring to the party, you show up.

“People help you and they will do everything they can to make sure you are received by the audience in a specific and crowded way. Bad guys, good guys alike, everybody has their place and everybody’s got their favourites,” he adds.

Advertising

Also featuring Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, the film releases in India on March 8.