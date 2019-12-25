Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Same-sex kiss scene from The Rise of Skywalker cut from film’s Singapore version

Singapore's media regulatory board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), removed the first kiss scene between a same-sex couple from Star Wars' final installment The Rise of Skywalker to open the film with a PG-13 rating.

Star Wars franchise’s first kiss scene between a same-sex couple which featured in its latest installment, The Rise of Skywalker, has been chopped by Disney from the movie’s version that released in Singapore.

Singapore’s media regulatory board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), told The Guardian in a statement the studio specifically removed the clip so that the film could open with a PG-13 rating.

The PG-13 rating entails that parents should accompany their children under the age of 13 for a particular film.

Same-sex marriage is illegal in Singapore, and sex between two men even carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.

According to the outlet, Singapore’s censorship guidelines pertains that only people over 18 can see films that contain LGBT content or subplots.

Films specifically dealing with homosexuality themes may be restricted to those 21 and over.

Disney is yet to comment on the matter.

The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth chapter of the long-running franchise, opened worldwide on December 20.

