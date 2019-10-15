Samara Weaving joins G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has boarded the cast of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Snake Eyes spin-off.

The 27-year-old actor will portray counter-intelligence officer Scarlett in the film, which will feature Henry Golding in the titular G.I. Joe character.

Robert Schwentke will direct the movie from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, reported Deadline.

The story follows Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Besides Golding and Weaving, the cast also includes Andre Koji, G Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, and Ursula Corbero.

The spin-off is backed by Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures. Lorenzo di Bonaventure and Brian Goldner will produce the film.

Weaving most recently featured in horror thriller Ready or Not. She will also star in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Bill & Ted Face the Music.