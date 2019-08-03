It changed my life: Samantha Morton on working with Woody Allen

Actor Samantha Morton has said she has no “regrets” of working with embattled filmmaker Woody Allen.

Before she became famous with films such as Lynne Ramsay’s Morvern Callar and Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report, Morton featured in Allen’s 1999 comedy Sweet and Lowdown alongside the likes of Uma Thurman and Anthony LaPaglia.

The film earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 72nd Academy Awards.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old British actor said working with Allen changed her life.

“I don’t have any regrets. I’m terribly sorry for the situation that is publicly known. It’s heartbreaking. I was sexually abused. Some of the people that hurt me can’t be brought to justice for complications of time. I have full sympathy for anybody who says that happens to them, and it needs to be taken incredibly seriously,” Morton said.

“But if I look back at the situation that I was in, where I was working for a director who was kind, funny, and wonderful to work with. It changed my life. And I’m forever grateful for that. I can’t now go back (and change anything)” she added.

There is a renewed focus on the filmmaker in the aftermath of #MeToo movement over his daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of sexual abuse against him, which he has repeatedly denied.