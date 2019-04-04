Sam Worthington joins opioid thriller Dreamland

Avatar star Sam Worthington has boarded the cast of opioid thriller Dreamland.

Advertising

The film, being directed by Nicholas Jarecki, will feature Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez and Lily Rose Depp.

Aside from Worthington, Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma and rapper-singer Kid Cudi have also been cast in the film.

Jarecki, who last directed Richard Gere-starrer Arbitrage, has also penned the script of the new feature.

The film will see three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the US, an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

The film is currently shooting in Montreal and Detroit.