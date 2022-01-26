Sam Raimi on watching Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Delightful’

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, who is helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recently opened about his experience of watching Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe reprise their characters in the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sam is credited by many for creating the hit superhero formula in the early 2000s and revisiting a part of the world that was originally created by him was quite “refreshing” for him. “The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me,” he told Variety.

“I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level,” added Sam.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which takes off after the events of No Way Home, is Sam’s upcoming project but there have been reports of the film going through a few reshoots and it looks like the reshoots are not done yet. When asked of the film was done, Raimi said, “I wish I knew the answer to that question.”

He added, “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it.” He shared that the Marvel team “won’t stop” and they will “keep pushing” until the film can be the best version of itself.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 6.