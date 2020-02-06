Sam Raimi in talks for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange 2. (Photo: Reuters) Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange 2. (Photo: Reuters)

Sam Raimi, the man behind Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, might make a comeback to superhero genre with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Variety, the studio is in discussions with the director to helm the project, post the departure of Scott Derrickson.

Derrickson, who directed the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 2016 movie Doctor Strange, had exited the sequel over “creative differences” with the studio.

However, the director will remain attached as executive producer.

The studio hopes to start production on the sequel this May. The film has a release date of May 7, 2021.

Besides the Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi has also made some of the most popular horror films such as Evil Dead, Dark Man and Drag Me to Hell.

