Sam Neill is ‘excited’ to fight dinosaurs again in Jurassic World Dominion

Sam Neill is gearing up to face dinosaurs once again. Neill, who played the lead role of palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and also the third iteration in the franchise, will begin filming his Jurassic World: Dominion scenes on Monday. The actor revealed the news on his Twitter handle. The film resumed shooting on July 6 after a delay of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor shared a still from Jurassic Park 3 on Twitter, and wrote, “Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow. I’m obviously a little more …grizzled now.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will feature several actors from the original Jurassic Park trilogy. Neill makes a comeback to the franchise in his original role alongside Laura Dern, who will reprise the role of Dr Grant’s friend and fellow palaeontologist Dr Ellie Sattler. Jeff Goldblum, who made a guest appearance in his original role of chaotician Ian Malcolm in The Fallen Kingdom, the second film in the Jurassic World series, will return for this movie as well. Additionally, BD Wong will also return as Dr Henry Wu.

Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I’m obviously a little more …grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

Dominion is the sixth film in the Jurassic film franchise. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World, will return to direct. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise the roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy 🦖🦕 #TBT #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/Aij8Bu7sMW — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

The JA Bayona directorial Fallen Kingdom ended with the pre-historic beasts escaping into the world after being freed. The Dominion will address the fallout. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 11, 2021.

