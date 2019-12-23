Sam Mendes on directing James Bond films: There is no victory

Sam Mendes directed Daniel Craig in James Bond films’ Skyfall and Spectre. (Photo: Reuters) Sam Mendes directed Daniel Craig in James Bond films’ Skyfall and Spectre. (Photo: Reuters)

Filmmaker Sam Mendes, who helmed Skyfall and Spectre, says directing the two James Bond films was a no-win situation for him.

Interestingly, while Skyfall is often considered the best Bond film ever made, Spectre is cited as one of the weakest entries in the action spy franchise.

“When I think of them my stomach churns,” Mendes said of his Bond movies.

“It’s just so hard. You feel like the England football manager. You think, if I win, I’ll survive. If I lose, I’ll be pilloried. There is no victory. Just survival,” he told The Sunday Times.

Mendes said the global fandom around the franchise makes it difficult for filmmakers to please everyone.

“Everyone has their own version of it in their head,” he added.

The Bond franchise is returning next year with No Time to Die, from director Cary Fukunaga. It will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Agent 007.

Mendes’ next, 1917, a World War I action thriller is his first directorial effort post 2015’s Spectre and the film is being billed as his ticket to the best director Oscar nomination. He is already nominated for a Golden Globe.

1917 is slated for a Christmas release.

