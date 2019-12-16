Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Sam Mendes ‘can’t wait’ to watch James Bond film No Time to Die

Sam Mendes, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for the war drama 1917, is looking forward to the release of upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Sam Mendes on James Bond film No Time To Die Sam Mendes directed Skywall (2012) and Spectre (2015) in James Bond franchise.(Sam Mendes photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Filmmaker Sam Mendes says he is really looking forward to watching the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die. Mendes is no stranger to the world of 007, having directed the previous two entries — Skywall (2012) and Spectre (2015) — in the long-running franchise.

The director is currently receiving critical acclaim for the war drama, 1917.

During an interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Mendes was asked about the latest entry in the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga.

“Am I going to be able to enjoy it? Absolutely, yeah yeah. No, totally. I think doing this movie (1917) — I think if I hadn’t done another movie it would be weird. Not that I wanted to do it, but it would seem very odd that there I was. But I’d gone so far into another world, you know, and so immersed in it, that to me it just seems like, I can’t wait (for No Time to Die),” the filmmaker said.

Mendes also revealed that he will be attending the movie’s global premiere.

“I’ll be there at the premiere. It’s my friends. I’m proud of a lot of them and I cast a lot of them. I look at the trailer — there’s Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw — I cast all of them. It’s a little bit like my bunch. So I feel possessive and very supportive of them. So yeah, I’m certainly going to be able to enjoy it,” he added.

No Time To Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final as the suave British spy, will release in April next year.

