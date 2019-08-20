Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock announce separation after six years of marriage

Actors Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have announced their split after six years of marriage.

Claflin shared a joint statement on his Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate, We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.

“We won’t be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us,” the statement read.

Haddock shared the same statement on her Instagram Stories.

Claflin and Haddock, 33, tied the knot in 2013 and kept details of their relationship private.

They have two children: son Pip, three-and-half and daughter Margot, 18 months.