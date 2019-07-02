Sam Claflin joins Legendary’s Enola Holmes film

Sam Claflin is set to star in Legendary Studios’ film adaptation of Enola Holmes books.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details on the actor’s role are yet to be disclosed.

Claflin joins the already announced cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Fiona Shaw.

The story revolves around Enola (Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. Carter will be playing Enola’s mother.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s book series, which began with 2006’s The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006.

Harry Bradbeer is attached to direct the film from a script by Jack Thorne.

Besides Legendary, Brown and her sister Paige Brown are producing the film through their banner PCMA Productions.