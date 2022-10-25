Salma Hayek says ‘Shush Deepavali’; fans agree and say, ‘That’s right, less noise, more light…’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek’s Diwali wish left her Desi fans rather confused. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, posing with delicacies, and wrote, “Happy Diwali. Shush Deepavali.”

Just after she shared the post, there was a flood of comments from primarily Indian fans, who corrected her spelling, saying that it is not ‘Shush’ but ‘Shubh Diwali’ instead. However, others defended her and one wrote that ‘Shush’ works, too, as ‘Diwali shouldn’t be about crackers, but about lights’. Another added, “Shubh* but its okay youre Salma!”

Recently, Salma Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday and shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying a boat ride. She captioned her post, “Happy 56th birthday to me!!!. Feliz cumpleanos #56 para mi !!! #alwaysgrateful”.

Salma Hayek had earlier expressed her desire to visit India with mom and daughter. She had told India Today, “I think I am going to come visit pretty soon. I have a dream of taking my mother and daughter and going on a journey through India. Except, I am very nervous because there are so many places and every time I ask someone if there are generations of girls, where should they start their visit, I get confused. But next time I have a break, maybe I will do this.”

Salma Hayek was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals last year. The film also starred Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others. The film received largely negative reviews. Besides Eternals, she was seen in the films Bliss and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, as well as House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. She will now star in Angelina Jolie’s film, Without Blood.