Tuesday, April 21, 2020
COVID19

Was told to ‘sound dumber’ by directors: Salma Hayek

Hollywood star Salma Hayek said initially she did not get many opportunities to show her calibre as a performer.

By: PTI | London | Published: April 21, 2020 4:06:27 pm
Salma Hayek films Salma Hayek will be seen in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. (Photo: Salma Hayek/Instagram)

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that initially in her career directors told her to “sound dumber” rather than putting her training as an actor to use. The 53-year-old actor said she hardly got any opportunity to show her calibre as a performer.

“Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned. Or you learn them and they don’t let you.

“I’ve had directors say to me, ‘Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster!'” Hayek told Total Film magazine via Independent.co.uk.

The actor is now set to star in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. She will also be seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Bliss.

