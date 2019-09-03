Salma Hayek rings in 53rd birthday in true Mexican style

Salma Hayek recently celebrated her 53d birthday in London. The actor shared two videos on Instagram, where she can be seen having a merry time.

In one of the videos, Hayek is singing alongside a Mariachi band. She captioned the video, “What a better way to celebrate my birthday, than with family, friends, good weather in London, with an all-female Mariachi band, lots of tequila, wine, delicious food, love, dancing and singing badly in memory of #fridakhalo and #chavelavargas. Thank so much Francois, Valentina and Marjo for this unforgettable night.”

In another video, Salma Hayek shared a Mexican tradition where her face was shoved into the cake. “I love this Mexican tradition, but the best part is the kiss. Merci mi amor… you’re the best,” she captioned the video.

Hayek had earlier shared a photo from the beach on the eve of her birthday. Her followers were stunned as bikini-clad Hayek looked like she has defied the laws of ageing. She had captioned the photo, “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53.”

Hayek is best known for her work in the 2002 film Frida based on the life of Frida Kahlo.

On the work front, Salma Hayek will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals.