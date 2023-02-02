scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Salma Hayek recalls being ‘nearly killed’ while filming Magic Mike lap dance scene with Channing Tatum

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek revealed how difficult it was to film the lap dance scene in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Salma Hayek and Channing TatumSalma Hayek and Channing Tatum-starrer Magic Mike's Last Dance will release in theatres on February 10, 2023. (Photo: magicmikemovie/Twitter)

Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek, who is a part of Channing Tatum-starrer Magic Mike’s Last Dance, recently said that a steamy lap dance scene in the film could have “nearly killed” her.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she spoke about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. The Oscar-nominated actor said, “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head.”

“[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no,'” she continued.

The Mexico-born star added, “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”

Hayek had previously discussed how physically demanding it was to film the lap dance scene. “It’s very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo and Nas Ganev, among others. The film is set to be released in theatres on February 10, 2023.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:42 IST
