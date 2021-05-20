Salma Hayek on her near-fatal battle with Covid-19: ‘I said I’d rather die at home’

Salma Hayek spoke about her diagnosis of Covid-19 and the impact on her body. (Photo: AP/File)

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that she had a near-fatal battle with Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. In an interview with Variety, the Eternals actor spoke about her diagnosis and the impact on her body.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home,'” Salma told the publication.

The actor further revealed that there was a time when she was put on oxygen. Her body went through so much that she still hasn’t completely regained her energy.

Salma Hayek returned to work in April this year with the filming of Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci. Sharing how she still isn’t able to take on stress, Salma said, “It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Salma is currently awaiting the release of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. She also has Marvel Studios’ Eternals in her kitty.