Salma Hayek: Can’t believe I’m working with Jon Snow

Hollywood star Salma Hayek is excited to work with Game of Thrones heartthrob Kit Harington in Marvel’s The Eternals.

Advertising

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share her ‘fangirl’ moment with Harington on Tuesday.

“I still can’t believe that I’m working with #jonsnow! Kit you’re the best! #theeternals #gameofthrones #kitharington,” Hayek captioned the picture.

Harington was sporting a shorter crop, bidding his Jon Snow days goodbye.

Advertising

The announcement of Harington, who played fan favourite Jon Snow in the HBO series, was made at the D23 Expo last month.

He joined fellow GOT star Richard Madden, who is also a part of the star-studded cast.

The Eternals also boasts of Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Gemma Chan.

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Chloe Zhao is attached to direct the movie from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The film is slated for a November 6, 2020 release.