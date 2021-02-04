SAG Awards Nominations 2021: The complete list

The nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. SAG Awards are one of the major awards that take place in the run up to the Oscars. This year, the ceremony will be held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on April 4.
The guild honours the best performing artistes in film and television.
Here is the list of nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:
MOTION PICTURES
Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS, HILLBILLY ELEGY
VIOLA DAVIS, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
VANESSA KIRBY, PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES McDORMAND, NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Male Actor in a Leading Role
RIZ AHMED, SOUND OF METAL
CHADWICK BOSEMAN, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS, THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN, MANK
STEVEN YEUN, MINARI
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
GLENN CLOSE, HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FATHER
YUH-JUNG YOUN, MINARI
HELENA ZENGEL, NEWS OF THE WORLD
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA BARON COHEN, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
CHADWICK BOSEMAN, DA 5 BLOODS
DANIEL KALUUYA, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO, THE LITTLE THINGS
LESLIE ODOM JR., ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Cast in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
MINARI
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT, MRS. AMERICA
MICHAELA COEL, I MAY DESTROY YOU
NICOLE KIDMAN, THE UNDOING
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
KERRY WASHINGTON, LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
DAVEED DIGGS, HAMILTON
HUGH GRANT, THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE, THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON, THE CROWN
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE CROWN
EMMA CORRIN, THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER, OZARK
LAURA LINNEY, OZARK
Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN, OZARK
STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US
JOSH O’CONNOR, THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK, BETTER CALL SAUL
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE, BRIDGERTON
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE, DEAD TO ME
LINDA CARDELLINI, DEAD TO ME
KALEY CUOCO, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ANNIE MURPHY, SCHITT’S CREEK
CATHERINE O’HARA, SCHITT’S CREEK
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT, THE GREAT
DANIEL LEVY, SCHITT’S CREEK
EUGENE LEVY, SCHITT’S CREEK
JASON SUDEIKIS, TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF, RAMY
Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
BRIDGERTON
THE CROWN
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
OZARK
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
THE GREAT
SCHITT’S CREEK
TED LASSO
STUNT ENSEMBLES
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MULAN
NEWS OF THE WORLD
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
THE BOYS
COBRA KAI
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
THE MANDALORIAN
WESTWORLD
