SAG Awards Nominations 2021: The complete list

The nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. SAG Awards are one of the major awards that take place in the run up to the Oscars. This year, the ceremony will be held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on April 4.

The guild honours the best performing artistes in film and television.

Here is the list of nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

MOTION PICTURES

Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS, HILLBILLY ELEGY

VIOLA DAVIS, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

VANESSA KIRBY, PIECES OF A WOMAN

FRANCES McDORMAND, NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Male Actor in a Leading Role

RIZ AHMED, SOUND OF METAL

CHADWICK BOSEMAN, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS, THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN, MANK

STEVEN YEUN, MINARI

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

GLENN CLOSE, HILLBILLY ELEGY

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FATHER

YUH-JUNG YOUN, MINARI

HELENA ZENGEL, NEWS OF THE WORLD

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA BARON COHEN, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

CHADWICK BOSEMAN, DA 5 BLOODS

DANIEL KALUUYA, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO, THE LITTLE THINGS

LESLIE ODOM JR., ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Cast in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

MINARI

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT, MRS. AMERICA

MICHAELA COEL, I MAY DESTROY YOU

NICOLE KIDMAN, THE UNDOING

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

KERRY WASHINGTON, LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

DAVEED DIGGS, HAMILTON

HUGH GRANT, THE UNDOING

ETHAN HAWKE, THE GOOD LORD BIRD

MARK RUFFALO, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON, THE CROWN

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE CROWN

EMMA CORRIN, THE CROWN

JULIA GARNER, OZARK

LAURA LINNEY, OZARK

Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN, OZARK

STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US

JOSH O’CONNOR, THE CROWN

BOB ODENKIRK, BETTER CALL SAUL

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE, BRIDGERTON

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE, DEAD TO ME

LINDA CARDELLINI, DEAD TO ME

KALEY CUOCO, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

ANNIE MURPHY, SCHITT’S CREEK

CATHERINE O’HARA, SCHITT’S CREEK

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT, THE GREAT

DANIEL LEVY, SCHITT’S CREEK

EUGENE LEVY, SCHITT’S CREEK

JASON SUDEIKIS, TED LASSO

RAMY YOUSSEF, RAMY

Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

BRIDGERTON

THE CROWN

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

OZARK

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEAD TO ME

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

THE GREAT

SCHITT’S CREEK

TED LASSO

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

MULAN

NEWS OF THE WORLD

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE BOYS

COBRA KAI

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

THE MANDALORIAN

WESTWORLD