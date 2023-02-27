scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

The SAG Awards, often an Oscar preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix’s YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Actor Ke Huy QuanKe Huy Quan accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film

Ensemble: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale.

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Stunt Ensemble: Top Gun: Maverick

Also Read |Tom Cruise, Everything Everywhere All at Once honored at Producers Guild of America Awards

Television

Drama ensemble: The White Lotus.

Comedy ensemble: Abbott Elementary.

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark.

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks.

Advertisement

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, 1883.

Also Read
Raquel Welch
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, Everything Everywhere All at Once honored at Producers Guild ...
Dwayne Johnson, vin diesel
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud: Here's a short history
The Pope’s Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist trailer: Russell Crowe, the chief exorcist of Vatican...

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy.

Stunt ensemble: Stranger Things

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:22 IST
Next Story

Watch: Ronaldinho makes his debut for Porcinos FC in Gerarad Pique’s King’s League

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close