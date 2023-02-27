Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film

Ensemble: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale.

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Stunt Ensemble: Top Gun: Maverick

Television

Drama ensemble: The White Lotus.

Comedy ensemble: Abbott Elementary.

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark.

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks.

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, 1883.

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy.

Stunt ensemble: Stranger Things