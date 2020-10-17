Sadhguru on meeting Will Smith: Pleasure to spend time with you and your family

Sadhguru shared some photos with Will Smith on his Instagram. (Photo: Sadhguru/Instagram)

Hollywood star Will Smith recently spent some time with spiritual guru Sadhguru. The founder of the Isha Foundation shared some photos with the Hollywood star on his Instagram.

Sadhguru wrote alongside the photos, “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith.”

On the work front, Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the buddy cop film franchise. The film released in January this year to positive reviews and commercial success.

He will soon be seen in King Richard where he is playing the lead role. The movie is based on Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars and sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

