Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: The whole world laughs at you

British comedian-actor Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to US President Donald Trump’s comments about him. Trump had earlier called Cohen “unfunny”, “phony guy” and “a creep” during an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Sacha wrote on Twitter that he does not find Trump funny either and yet “the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

Sacha Baron Cohen-starrer Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, shows Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s lawyer, in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young female actor, Maria Bakalova, who was posing as a conservative journalist.

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The Indian Express’ review of the film read, “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is an audacious, brilliant sequel that is better than the original in every single way. It is more insightful, has more shock value, and it’s considerably funnier.”

