Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively expecting third child

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their third child together.

Lively, 31, revealed her pregnancy when she appeared on the red carpet of New York City premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu with Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively owned the red carpet at the New York premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Looking radiant in the colours of Pikachu was the incredibly gorgeous Blake Lively supporting her husband Ryan Reynolds’ next – Pokemon Detective Pikachu at the New York premiere of the film.

See photos of Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively at the premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu:

This was the couple’s first outing confirming the news of them expecting their third baby. The couple, who tied the knot two years ago, are already parents to daughters four-year-old, Inez and James, two.

Reynolds, 42, has not made any formal announcement on social media.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is set to release pan India on May 10 by Warner Bros.