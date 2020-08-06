Ryan Reynolds teams up with Paddington director

Ryan Reynolds will also produce the project through his Maximum Effort Productions with partner George Dewey. (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Ryan Reynolds will also produce the project through his Maximum Effort Productions with partner George Dewey. (Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Ryan Reynolds will headline Universal Pictures’ upcoming family comedy, to be directed by Paul King of Paddington fame. The project is based on writer Simon Rich’s New Yorker short story Everyday Parenting Tips, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which hails from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, will feature Reynolds as a father dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made all the most difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising.

Rich, who recently worked on HBO Max’s upcoming feature An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, will pen the script for the movie. Reynolds will also produce the project through his Maximum Effort Productions with partner George Dewey.

Lord and Miller will produce through their Lord Miller shingle alongside Aditya Sood and Rich.

