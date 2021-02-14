Ryan Reynolds marks Deadpool’s fifth anniversary with hilarious fake letter

Ryan Reynolds marked the fifth anniversary of Deadpool with wisecracks and a ‘jokey’ letter, which was absolutely on-brand. To mark the occasion, Ryan Reynolds shared a social media post with two letters -one from a fan of the films, and his own reply.

The Merc With a Mouth actor shared the two letters, out of which at least the reply by Reynolds is just a joke. The first glance may give somebody the wrong impression that it, indeed, is genuine, if a little frivolous. But a closer perusal proves Reynolds is a real-life Deadpool, if we have one.

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

“Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly,” Reynolds wrote in the post.

“I’m hoping that Fox and Marvel will possibly make a second movie for you, and not a crappy second movie, like most sequels are. You deserve to have one more movie for yourself. I would like to ask, do you have any advice on being more badass like you? Or even just an autograph would be just awesome alone,” reads the letter of Hunter, presumably a fan, addressed to Deadpool.

“Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I’m feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I’m glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahah. As for sequels, there’ll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork!,” reads Reynold’s reply.

He goes on to add that he does not mess around with other business ventures and focusses only on his acting. He also says he has a tiny investment in an “upcoming music festival” called Fyre.

“Beer is my favourite, and the only alchohol for me, says Reynolds of Aviation American Gin.

Deadpool was a subversive R-Rated superhero movie based on the wisecracking and foul-mouthed Marvel mutant superhero of the same name. The film was a huge critical and commercial success. Its follow-up, released in 2018, was an even bigger success.