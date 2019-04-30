Ryan Reynolds says Pikachu would beat Deadpool in a face-off

Ryan Reynolds became a household name with his performance as the sarcastic, foul-mouthed antihero Deadpool in the movie franchise of the same name. He is now jumping onto another franchise, Pokemon, with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Advertising

Reynolds plays the titular role of Pikachu via motion-capture and voice. He was asked by MTV in an interview about who he thinks would win in a fight between Deadpool and Pikachu.

He answered, “That’s a tough one. I kinda feel like Pikachu might, you know. Even though he doesn’t swear, he’s very powerful, he could create some actual superpowers, whereas Deadpool’s just mostly sarcastic.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu follows a Pikachu with detective abilities. He goes on a quest to find his master with the help of the master’s son and a former Pokemon trainer, Tim Goodman (Justice Smith).

Advertising

Goodman can somehow understand the language of the Pokemon, while others can’t decipher him. Japanese voice-actor Ikue Ōtani has provided the usual Pikachu sounds. The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. Rob Letterman directs from a screenplay co-written by himself with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

The film has already received positive early reactions from the international press. This film could prove to be the start of another big franchise for Ryan Reynolds after Deadpool.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu releases on May 10.