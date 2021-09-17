Ryan Reynolds says Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood in message to Indian fans: ‘We have no shame’

Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for his fans in India. The science-fiction comedy movie released in the country on Friday.

In the video message, Reynolds drew comparisons between most Bollywood movies and Free Guy. For instance, he explained how the Shawn Levy directorial has a hero who is “quite the Romeo” and the girl is out of his league. Then there is “a crazy villain, some insane action, and of course dancing.”

“If you are wondering if Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes, we have no shame. No shame at all,” Reynolds added.

The film, written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, has Reynolds playing the role of an NPC or non-playable character in an open world GTA-like video game who gains consciousness and descends into an existential crisis.

Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi play supporting roles. Free Guy has received positive reviews. It has scored 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Reynolds had described the experience of playing a “naive and innocent” character. He said, “There’s a movie that I love called Being There starring Peter Sellers. And that was the first foothold I had into this character and this world. And there’s something really wonderful about playing a character who’s kind of naive and innocent, and it’s even said in the movie, he’s in a sense a four-year-old adult.”