Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek are up to no good in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s trailer

The first part of the sequel had released in 2017.

After the below-average success of the 2017 Hitman’s Bodyguard, the makers have shared the first full trailer of the movie’s sequel starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson. Let’s just put it this way, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard looks pretty uninspired.

In fact, it would not even be a stretch to call the promo video as clunky and predictable as its title. There is some ‘fun’ banter that takes place between Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds. Later, Samuel takes Salma’s place as he exchanges the so-called funny repartees with Reynolds.

Oh, and of course there are guns blowing in all directions, shots are fired, but it doesn’t seem like they will hit the target audience.

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek of the action-comedy as we see Ryan trying to quit his dangerous lifestyle and get back to nature. We see him reading, of course, The Secret. As mentioned before — dated and uninspired. But perhaps there is a glimmer of hope somewhere since we have such an incredibly talented main cast. But it is better to not get one’s hopes up too much.

It was quite refreshing to hear Britney Spears’ “One More Time” play through the background in the trailer.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film has been scheduled for a release date of June 16.