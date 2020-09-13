Ryan Reynolds resumes shooting Red Notice, shares photos

Ryan Reynolds is back to work. (Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

A couple of days after Gal Gadot returned to work to film the upcoming action thriller Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds is back on the sets too. The actor shared pictures from the set in which he is seen getting a swab test for COVID-19.

Reynolds wrote in the caption, “Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelively.”

Earlier Gadot had shared a photo on her Instagram profile getting the swab test done. She wrote alongside the photo, “Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafe.”

A Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial, Red Notice also stars Dwayne Johnson, who along with his family, had tested positive for coronavirus a while ago. The wrestler-turned-actor had announced the news with a video on his Instagram profile.

He said in the video, “This was one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and personally too. This is so much different than getting nasty injuries or being broke, which I have been multiple times in my life. My number one priority is to protect my family. I wish it was only me, but it wasn’t so it is a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you that we as a family are good, on the other side of it, and we are no longer contagious. We have gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier.”

