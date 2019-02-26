Ryan Reynolds takes method acting to another level in Pokémon Detective Pikachu teaser

Ryan Reynolds says in a new Pokémon Detective Pikachu teaser that he had to sacrifice more than he bargained for while shooting for the movie.

Ryan reduced his height and weight (until doctors intervened) to actually become Pikachu. The actor abandoned his daughters, wife, height and so on to really immerse himself into the role.

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019

Reynolds’ wife and actor Blake Lively appears in the video, complaining about Reynolds’ transformation and disregard for their daughters

This is method acting the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis could only dream of. And even Christian Bale would have balked at such physical transformation.

It’s all a joke, of course. Ryan seems to have taken upon himself to mock anything and everything, and this time it is method acting and so-called immersing-myself-into-the-role cliches.

He also makes fun of the trend of studios releasing behind-the-scenes featurettes to sell the movie and tell the potential audience how hard the cast and crew worked to make it.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is based on a video-game of the same name. Rob Letterman directs a screenplay co-written by himself with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

In the film, Pikachu will play the role of a detective to find his old master and the father of a former trainer Tim Goodman (Justice Smith). The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019.