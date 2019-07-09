Ryan Reynolds joins Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has joined Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in the heist film Red Notice. The film has also moved from Universal Studios to Netflix in an another win for the streaming giant.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), Red Notice will begin production in 2020. According to Deadline, the film takes place in multiple countries and is an action thriller. It is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. It takes place in multiple countries.

Netflix has become a place where big studios can dump their films if there is any hesitation regarding its box office success. Netflix bought the distribution rights to Andy Serkis’ Mowgli, though unlike Red Notice, Mowgli was finished.

This is a win for both the parties. Studios get to cut their losses, while Netflix gets to host studio-calibre productions on its platform for a lower cost. Although Netflix has shelled out a lot of money on films of late, the results have been mixed. Its 90 million dollar contemporary fantasy film Bright was excoriated by critics.

Triple Frontier, boasting of an all-star cast with names like Ben Afflec, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, also reportedly made Netflix more careful and budget conscious. Since the streaming service is pretty secretive about viewing figures, it is hard to gauge the popularity (or lack of it) of its shows and movies.