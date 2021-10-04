Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy gets OTT release date

October 4, 2021 7:25:46 pm
Good news for those who have been waiting to watch Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. The adventure comedy will be available for streaming from October 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English.
Free Guy revolves around a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. He decides to become the hero of his own story. In a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.
Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy. Besides Ryan Reynolds, the movie stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.
