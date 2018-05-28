Ryan Reynolds wishes for a Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Of course, this is most likely a joke, but it really may be possible to see Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy in one frame if the Disney is successful in acquiring Fox. After Ryan Reynolds put forward the proposal, James Gunn seems agreeable.

Published: May 28, 2018
Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool 2 is currently running in theatres, has put forward the idea of a crossover movie to James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. James Gunn tweeted out, “Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films – cinema’s alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies.” In reply, Reynolds wrote, “Thank you James! Crossover?” Gunn then seemed to agree. “Yes, please,” he replied.

Deadpool 2 itself was a crossover of sorts when multiple mutant characters teamed up with the obscene anti-hero to counter the time-travelling cybernetic one-man-army, Josh Brolin’s Cable. Of course, this is most likely a joke, but this really may be possible if the Disney is successful in acquiring Fox.

Comcast, the conglomerate behind NBC family of networks, is reportedly trying to be the party-pooper and snatch the deal from Disney’s clutches. But if Disney comes out on top, Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four and all the related characters will be united with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and rest of the MCU characters. Soon it may be possible to see Iron Man and Deadpool exchanging taunts and pop-culture references.

This is the era of superhero movies. Scratch that, this is the era of crossover superhero movies. All the major studios that own comic-book characters are creating cinematic universes, including Disney (with Marvel), Warner Bros (with DC), Fox (with Marvel’s X-Men and Fantastic Four), and Sony (Spider-Man universe). While Fox revolutionised the idea with their X-Men franchise, Disney is currently the undisputed ruler. Warner Bros’ DC film universe is floundering after the box office bomb that was Justice League, Sony has just started building up theirs with Venom, starring Tom Hardy, slated to release later this year.

