Ryan Reynolds reveals celeb cameos of Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman in Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds has revealed a veritable army of popular actors who have cameos in his video-game science-fiction movie Free Guy. Reynolds plays the role of Guy, a character in an open world GTA-like video game who discovers he is an NPC or non-playable character and soon descends into an existential crisis.

Reynolds shared photos with actors like Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinski on his Instagram profile. He wrote in the caption, “This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy 👕.”

These actors feature in in-person or voice cameos during the Shawn Levy directorial. Chris Evans’ cameo reportedly comes in relation to the Captain America shield that plays a part in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds and Jackman are fast friends and act on social media as through they have a long-standing feud.

Free Guy released earlier this month in many countries around the world. In India, it is yet to get a release date. Unlike Black Widow and Cruella, it did not have a hybrid release date and debuted exclusively in theatres. Although a 20th Century Studios movie, it was released under the umbrella of the Walt Disney Studios due to the latter’s acquisition of Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation.

The movie also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, the film has received positive reviews. It holds a rating of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”