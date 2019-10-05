Toggle Menu
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively become parents for third time

The news of Blake Lively's pregnancy was first reported in May this year when she attended the premiere of Ryan Reynolds' film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. She walked the red carpet, flaunting her baby bump in a radiant yellow dress.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively baby
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012 after dating for two years. (Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have welcomed their third child together.

Though the couple has not officially announced the arrival of the baby, but a source close to them told Us Weekly that the kid is “about 2 months old”.

The couple got married in 2012 after dating for two years. They are already parents to daughters Inez, two, and James, four.

