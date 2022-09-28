scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is alive in Deadpool 3 despite being killed in Logan, watch hilarious video

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared a video where they attempted to answer fans’ questions about Deadpool 3.

WolverineHugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds try to explain the plot of Deadpool 3 (Photo: Twitter/ Ryan Reynolds)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Wednesday evening teased an update on Deadpool 3. The actors proceeded to explain how the upcoming installment of Deadpool would progress, as Jackman’s Wolverine had died in the 2017 film Logan.

Of course, when it comes to Reynolds, one shouldn’t expect a straight answer. Both the actors shared a new video, that begins with them sitting together, acknowledging that fans would have a lot of questions. “Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing, not touching that…” They then proceed to explain what their film is about, however, music starts playing and we just see them gesticulating wildly—-so we really don’t know the plot details of the film, as yet.

Ryan Reynolds captioned the video, “Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not.”

A video shared early Wednesday morning saw Reynolds explaining that he has done some serious soul-searching for Deadpool 3, but has still come up with ‘nothing’. A man walks across the frame behind him, as Reynolds asks, “Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?” Hugh answers, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Hugh Jackman had supposedly retired from playing Wolverine in 2017, and fans were certain that they weren’t going to see him ever again. In fact, Logan had ended with him being murdered and laid to rest.

Deadpool 3 has been slated for release on September 6, 2024. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Ryan Reynolds on The Adam Project and with Hugh Jackman on Real Steel. The movie will also mark both Reynolds and Jackman’s debut appearance in the MCU, although it is believed that Wolverine will be recast going forward.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:24:54 pm
