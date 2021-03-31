Ryan Reynolds, Amber Heard receive first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Ryan Reynolds and Amber Heard shared on Instagram, that they've received their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. (Photos: AP/File)

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Amber Heard are the latest celebrities to receive the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Deadpool star revealed the same in his signature funny style. “Finally got 5G,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram while sharing a click getting the dose. His caption referred to the Mint Mobile brand which he co-owns.

Aquaman actor Amber Heard also shared the news on her official Instagram handle. Posting a click after the vaccine, Heard wrote, “Did someone say “vaccine queen”?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Both Reynolds and Heard join the list of Hollywood celebs who’ve successfully got vaccinated in the first round. These include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Chastain, Ozzy Osbourne, Judi Dench, Anthony Daniels, Steve Martin, Tyler Perry, Sean Penn, Ian McKellen, Joan Jett, Dolly Parton, Patrick Stewart, Tony Bennett and more.

Ryan Reynolds is awaiting the release of three projects this year – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy and Red Notice. While The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, co-starring Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek, will release on June 16, Free Guy will arrive in August this year. Red Notice which also features Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, releases later this year.

Amber Heard was recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Mera. She is set to reprise the role in Aquaman 2 as well though the film is yet to be officially announced.