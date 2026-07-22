Ryan Gosling’s ‘La La Hand’ finally fixed on La La Land poster; Fans say, ‘waited 10 years’

Nearly a decade after La La Land hit theatres, Ryan Gosling has finally got the one change he had been jokingly asking for all these years. Ahead of the film’s 10th anniversary re-release, Lionsgate has unveiled a redesigned poster that fixes the actor’s much-discussed hand placement—something Gosling himself once admitted still bothered him every time he saw the artwork. The internet, unsurprisingly, is celebrating the long-awaited correction.

For years, Gosling has spoken about one detail from the Oscar-winning musical that continued to haunt him—the position of his hand in the iconic La La Land poster. Fans even gave it a nickname: “La La Hand.”

Now, Lionsgate has officially updated the poster for the film’s 10th anniversary. In the new artwork, Gosling’s hand appears in the intended upright position instead of the flatter pose seen in the original theatrical poster.

Sharing the updated poster on Instagram, the production house simply captioned it, “A minor adjustment.”

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The updated poster comes after Gosling spoke openly about the now-famous hand placement in several interviews over the years. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2024, he admitted the decision had been entirely his own.

“We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler. Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler… [the intended pose],” Gosling added. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.”

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Internet says goodbye to ‘La La Hand’

The updated poster quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans amused that Gosling’s decade-old complaint had finally been addressed.

One user wrote, “oh my god someone tell ryan right now.” Another exclaimed, “YALL MOVED THE HAND??”

Many joked about the end of an era, with one fan writing, “RIP LA LA HAND (2016-2026). You will be missed (but Ryan will be so happy).”

Some weren’t entirely convinced by the change. “reverse the La La Hand IMMEDIATELY,” one person demanded, while another said, “I thought the hand was cool cause it show they weren’t compatible in the end.”

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Others celebrated the correction, posting comments such as “Gosling will be so relieved!!”, “They fixed the La La hand,” “waited 10 years for this moment!” and “we love that for you ryan.”

One fan also admitted the revised artwork looked unfamiliar after so many years, writing, “It’s so weird seeing the hand this way after a decade of seeing it how it originally was 😭😭😭.”

La La Land returns to theatres

The updated poster arrives as La La Land prepares for a special theatrical re-release to mark its 10th anniversary. The film will return to cinemas beginning August 16, with screenings in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the romantic musical became one of the biggest critical and commercial successes of 2016. Made on a budget of $30 million, it earned around $447 million worldwide, won six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography, and swept the Golden Globes with a record seven wins.

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The film starred Ryan Gosling as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian, who falls in love with Mia, played by Emma Stone, an aspiring actress chasing her Hollywood dream. While Gosling won a Golden Globe for his performance, Stone took home the Academy Award for Best Actress. A Broadway adaptation of the film is also currently in development.